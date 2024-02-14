Travis Kelce's brother worries Taylor Swift's fame is 'overwhelming' after Super Bowl

The brother of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has given an insight into what it was really like hanging out with her at the Super Bowl.

Popstar Swift, 34, flew out to Las Vegas especially after performing in Japan to cheer on Travis as he and his team the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed against the San Francisco 49ers in the biggest game of the year in American Football.

Tight-end Travis reportedly paid over $1m to hire out a suite at the Allegiant Stadium for members of his and Swift's family.

Some of the Anti-Hero hit-maker’s friends also got in on the sporting action, including actress Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice, singer Lana Del Rey, stylist and designer Ashley Avignone.

Jason Kelce, 36, who plays as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, opened up about the whole experience on his and Travis’ New Heights podcast and admitted that it had blown his mind.

Jason Kelce pictured with Taylor Swift in their suite at the 2024 Super Bowl (AFP via Getty Images)

“Turns out everybody wants to meet Taylor,” he began. “[Shaquille O’Neal] came on in the suite.”

“I think it was my first [time] really understanding… some of the things that she has to deal with on a [daily] basis,” he continued. “There were so many star-studded people there where it’s like dude, everyone wants to come see her, but the suite is only so big.”

Jason admitted that the constant stream of A-listers in the suite left him feeling “overwhelmed” and that there were times where he felt he needed to take some time out.

“It was overwhelming to be honest with you,” he shared. “It was very overwhelming, I was going outside the suite, I was talking to Keegan Michael-Key and his wife… the celebrity attendance was pretty unreal.”

Travis responded by noting that while the level of Taylor’s fame was still something that he and Jason were trying to get their heads around, it wasn’t anything new to Taylor and that she had learned how to handle herself in such situations.

“It’s the Vegas Super Bowl baby, the stars are out. You gotta love it, man,” Travis said. “Taylor thrives in those situations, she’s been in them countless times in her life.”

One thing the brothers failed to shed light on was whether there was any gravitas behind claims Swift had long-time foe Kanye West “kicked out” from the Super Bowl.

Former NFL player Brandon Marshall has since claimed on his Paper Route podcast that West, 46, bought seats “right in front” of 34-year-old popstar Swift’s suite at the game.

He then alleged that a “p****d off” Swift made “a call or two”, after which the Gold Digger hit-maker, who was there wife his wife Bianca Censori, was “kicked out of the stadium”.A representative for West - who officially changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 - told Forbes: “This is a completely fabricated rumour. It is not true.”The Standard has contacted a representative for Taylor Swift for additional comment.