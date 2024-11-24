Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Sweetly Trades Friendship Bracelets with Taylor Swift Fans as He Attends Her Toronto Eras Tour Show Solo

Ed Kelce was in attendance at Swift's Eras Tour show in Toronto on Nov. 23

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty; Travis Kelce/Instagram Taylor Swift (left) and Ed Kelce

Travis Kelce’s dad is bonding with Taylor Swift’s fans!

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Ed Kelce was spotted swapping friendship bracelets with Swifties as he attended the singer’s latest Eras Tour concert in Toronto.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ed was filmed trading the bracelets — which have become a staple accessory among fans at the singer’s shows — with a group standing in the Rogers Centre before the show started. In the footage, Ed already had one arm stacked with bracelets.

“Drowning in bracelets and the show hasn’t even started,” a caption read over the clip.

Travis' dad was also seen in photos shared on TikTok swapping bracelets with more fans and chatting with them as they waited in the arena for Taylor, 35, to appear on stage.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Taylor Swift fans show off their friendship bracelets at the Feb. 2024 Eras Tour stop in Sydney, Australia

In a second video posted by a fan from the concert, Ed stood next to Taylor’s mom Andrea Swift in the VIP section of the arena as they watched the pop star perform her hit, “Cruel Summer.” Travis’ dad seemed to know the lyrics to the song as he mouthed the words along with Taylor, while Andrea, 66, danced on the spot.

Ed’s appearance at Taylor’s show comes as the “Karma” singer has been dating his son Travis, 35, for over a year. The Kansas City Chiefs player was not in attendance at the concert as his team is gearing up to play against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Nov. 24.

No other Kelce family members appeared to have attended Taylor’s Toronto show on Saturday.

Emma McIntyre/TAS24/Getty Swift performing her Eras Tour show in Toronto on Nov. 14

Travis' dad was previously seen hanging out with Taylor in a box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the pair attended the Chiefs’ first game of the NFL season in support of Travis on Sept. 5.

Christian Petersen/Getty Swift and Ed attended Travis Kelce's NFL game in Kansas City on Sept. 5

Ed told PEOPLE in October 2023, about a month after Travis and Taylor were first spotted together, how impressed he was with Taylor as he called her "very genuine.”

“The first time I met her, we're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” he said.

“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot. She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away,” Ed added.



Taylor's Eras Tour is coming to a close. She'll finish up in Vancouver, with shows Dec. 6, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.