Travis Kelce's Game-Day Outfit Is Already Being Meme'd

While many fans speculated that Travis Kelce could go viral for possibly proposing to his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at this year’s Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has instead become a huge topic of discussion for an unexpected reason.

On Sunday, Kelce arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans ahead of his team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles looking like he just stepped out of a time machine.

Kelce sported a ’70s-style rust-colored Amiri suit with wide-leg trousers and a matching suit jacket. He paired his look with tinted aviator sunglasses.

Social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, had a field day over Kelce’s fashion choice.

Travis Kelce arrives looking like a 70s porn director… or maybe an extra in Starsky & Hutch.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/X5yB1VG6K2 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 9, 2025

Travis Kelce looks like he was just acquitted of killing disco. pic.twitter.com/iCt38rFhYD — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 9, 2025

His name was Travis Kelce. He was the most virtuos saxophonist New Orleans has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/zVD0by6Ewx — steffie 🍷 (@steffswift25) February 9, 2025

“only Travis Kelce can pull that off” — EXACTLY KING OF SWAG!!! pic.twitter.com/SrPYa2qRmD — dani ♡ (@cowboylikedanii) February 9, 2025

Travis Kelce looks like he's filming a Bee Gees biopic pic.twitter.com/2jstYJAWBI — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) February 9, 2025

Just Travis Kelce arriving at the Super Bowl dressed as a circa 1950s pimp. 🤣🤣🤣🤣#TravisKelce#taylorswift#SuperBowlLIXpic.twitter.com/aG5QdTa4YX — Michael Cheshire (@MChesh72) February 9, 2025

While Kelce went the bold route fashion-wise for the big game, Swift, who was spotted hanging out with pal Ice Spice, kept things on the simple side with an oversized white blazer, a white tank top, jean shorts and thigh-high boots.

ADVERTISEMENT

She completed her look with a small nod to the Chiefs with a mini red handbag as an accessory.

Related...