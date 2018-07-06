Travis Pastrana's Three-Jump Evel Knievel Tribute

From Road & Track

On Sunday, July 8th, legendary stunt man Travis Pastrana will attempt something that's never been accomplished before: Three record-breaking motorcycle jumps, back-to-back-to-back, in one evening. And the grand finale will be a shot at the jump that nearly killed Evel Knievel.

Photo credit: Chris Tedesco More

Sunday night's Evel Live is Pastrana's tribute to Evel Knievel, the man who single-handedly invented the concept of the modern daredevil. But this won't be some low-energy retrospective of Evel's accomplishments. Pastrana will honor Knievel's memory with thrills, chills-and hopefully, no spills-in one action-packed night in Las Vegas. And you can watch it all, live, on the History Channel starting at 8pm Eastern Time on Sunday, July 8th.

Pastrana will attempt to recreate three of Evel's most legendary jumps, flying higher and further than the original stuntman ever did.

The Car Jump: In 1973, Evel Knievel jumped over 50 crushed cars at the LA Coliseum. On Sunday night, Pastrana will attempt to jump over 52 cars.

The Bus Jump: In 1975, Evel Knievel crashed spectacularly while attempting to jump his motorcycle over 13 city buses in London. Later that year-after retiring and then quickly un-retiring-Knievel successfully vaulted over 14 Greyhound buses at Kings Island amusement park in Ohio. On Sunday night, Pastrana will attempt to launch his motorcycle over 16 buses.

The Caesar's Palace Fountain Jump: This is the harrowing grand finale. In 1967, Evel Knievel attempted to jump over the fountain in front of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas. He came up short, crashing at nearly 90 mph and breaking his left hip, right ankle, both hands and wrists, and crushing his pelvis. Knievel was hospitalized in a coma for nearly a month after this disastrous crash; he never attempted the fountain jump again.

On Sunday night, Travis Pastrana seeks to settle the score with the fountain.

Photo credit: Chris Tedesco More

As if all of that wasn't challenging enough, Pastrana has added one more complication to the mix. Instead of using the type of lightweight, modern freestyle motocross dirt bike usually associated with extreme sports, Pastrana will be riding the Indian Scout FTR750 motorcycle you see here. Why? This is the closest modern equivalent to the style of motorcycle that Evel Knievel rode in the 1960s and 1970s: An American-made brute with a big, powerful V-twin engine.

Story Continues