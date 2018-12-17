Travis Scott Announces Second Leg of ASTROWORLD Tour

Travis Scott is hitting the road once again.

The rapper took to social media to announce part two of his ASTROWORLD Tour. Tickets for the second leg of the ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour, which will include 28 shows, will go on sale this coming Thursday, December 20 at 10 am local time. Head here to cop. Travis will kick things off on Friday, January 25 in Vancouver, BC and close out the tour's second leg in Charlotte, NC on March 24. American Express card members "in select markets" will be able to grab tickets earlier starting on Tuesday, December 18 at 10 am local time to Wednesday, December 19.

But that's not all, per a press release for the tour: "A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including First On Floor access, great seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Fans who have previously purchased merch will receive an exclusive code via email granting them access to the official merch presale HERE on Wednesday, December 19 at 4PM local time until 10PM local time."

Check out dates below.

WE BACK ON ROAD !! ASTROWORLD TOUR LEG 2 ON SALE THIS THURSDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME

AMEX PRESALE TOMORROW

FAN/MERCH PRESALE WEDNESDAYhttps://t.co/MweOeYJZaR pic.twitter.com/Swubp7og1H — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) December 17, 2018

ASTROWORLD: WISH YOU WERE HERE LEG 2 TOUR DATES:

1/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

1/27 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

1/29 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/4 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

2/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

2/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

2/11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

2/13 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

2/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

2/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

2/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

2/21 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

2/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

2/24 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/26 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

2/28 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

3/2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

3/5 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

3/9 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

3/12 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

3/14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

3/15 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

3/17 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

3/20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

3/22 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

3/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

