Travis Scott arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing
The 33-year-old rapper was arrested at the Miami Beach Marina in the early hours of Thursday morning after causing a "disturbance" on a charter boat. According to the Miami Beach Police Department via Sky News, Scott, real name Jacques Webster, "was drunk" and was "asked to leave multiple times". According to the news outlet, the officers were called to the marina at 12:44 a.m. local time to reports of a disturbance. The documents state that the Grammy-nominated artist "became irate, screaming profanities, left and returned to disturb some more".