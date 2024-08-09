Travis Scott 'arrested in Paris' after alleged drunken altercation with bodyguard at hotel

Travis Scott has reportedly found himself in trouble with the law once again, this time in Paris.

The 33-year-old rapper was allegedly arrested following a physical altercation with his bodyguard early on Friday morning.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5am at the George V hotel in Paris’ upscale 8th arrondissement during the Olympic Games.

According to French news outlets Valeurs Actuelles and Le Parisien, Scott, real name Jacques Webster, was reportedly intoxicated when the fight broke out.

Police sources claim that the rapper was "drunk" at the time and was subsequently taken into custody on charges of "acts of violence" against his bodyguard.

Just hours before his arrest, Scott was spotted at the basketball semi-final between the United States and Serbia, seemingly enjoying his time in the city of light.

Scott pictured with Tony Parker at the Olympics basketball semi-final between the US and Serbia (Getty Images)

His alleged arrest is not an isolated incident. Less than two months ago, Scott was arrested in Miami Beach on charges of misdemeanor trespassing and public intoxication.

The incident occurred on June 20 at a marina, where Scott, who has kids Stormi and Aire with ex Kylie Jenner, was reportedly trying to retrieve belongings he had left on a boat.

In bodycam footage from that arrest, released by TMZ, he can be heard telling police officers that he was not carrying any weapons and only wanted to "secure" his property.

He expressed frustration with the situation, stating: "This is a waste of y’all’s time right now."

Scott explained that he initially left the area without his belongings because he felt intimidated by the large police presence, but later returned to retrieve them. He admitted that the stress of the situation caused him to misspeak, insisting: “[There’s] 50 cops around me, bro!”

A statement to the PA news agency from the Miami Beach Police Department said at the time: “The Miami Beach Police Department confirms the arrest of Mr Jacques Webster, DOB 4/30/1991, on June 20, 2024, at approximately 1.44am.

“Mr Webster was taken into custody following an incident at the Miami Beach Marina located at 300 Alton Road.”

Following the Miami incident Scott faced a disorderly intoxication charge, which was dropped during a hearing.

However, the state of Florida is still pursuing the misdemeanor trespassing charge, with a trial date set for September 10.

After his Miami arrest, Scott posted a bond of $650 (£512), covering both the trespassing and the now-dropped disorderly intoxication charges.

In response to his recent legal troubles, Scott has remained nonchalant, even taking to social media to poke fun at the situation.

After news of his Miami arrest broke, he posted a simple “Lol” on X and humorously edited his mugshot by adding sunglasses and headphones, sharing the altered image on his Instagram Stories.

The Standard has contacted representatives for Travis Scott for comment.