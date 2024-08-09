Travis Scott arrested in Paris after altercation with hotel security guard

Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, according to authorities.

The prosecutor's office said police were called to the George V hotel early on Friday to arrest a man "nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard".

The guard had intervened in an altercation between the 33-year-old and his own bodyguard, the statement added.

Scott, who has two children with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, had been in the stands at the Olympic Games to watch the US men's basketball team beat Serbia on Thursday evening.

Police are still investigating what happened in the scuffle at the five-star hotel, where rooms are about £1,800 per night in August.

A spokesperson for Scott said they were "in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate".

The star, who was born Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had four number one singles in the US.

Last year he scored his first UK number one album with Utopia.

Scott was also in arrested in June for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing" on a boat in Miami Beach, while three years ago, 10 fans died in a crowd surge during his show at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.