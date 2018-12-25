Travis Scott Celebrates ASTROWORLD Tour Success With $450,000 Chain

Like me, Travis Scott has treated himself to a new chain and pendant combo worth an estimated $450,000.

Per the nosy purported jewelry experts at TMZ, Scott got prolific jeweler Eliantte to put the piece together. Upon completion, Scott got a personal delivery ahead of his set at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Fittingly, the design itself includes visual nods to the impressive stage setup La Flame is rocking for his massive ASTROWORLD Tour.

If you've missed the ASTROWORLD experience thus far, you screwing yourself out of a profound pop culture experience. At a recent stop, for example, a fan helped a security guard catch the show via the magic of the iPhone's front camera. The moment was truly inspiring.

Security was telling me how they can’t turn around during shows so I told my man I got him, recorded with my front camera so mans could see trav pic.twitter.com/zt1BeNR4yY — ☄️ (@LUVlnTheSky) December 23, 2018

The ASTROWORLD Tour kicks off its second leg Jan. 25 in Vancouver before hitting Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more. See the official tour flyer below.

ASTROWORLD, despite being stupidly ignored in the Album of the Year category, earned Grammy nods for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for the Drake-featuring "Sicko Mode." Scott is also expected to bring the ASTROWORLD experience to the Super Bowl halftime show.

