Travis Scott cleared of both charges stemming from June arrest in Miami

Both charges that Travis Scott was facing after his June arrest in Miami have been dropped. (Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)

The second of two charges against hip-hop star Travis Scott stemming from his June arrest in the Miami has been dropped, and he will no longer face trial over the incident.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 33, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, had been charged with trespassing and disorderly intoxication and spent the night in a Miami jail after he was arrested at the Miami Beach Marina. On Friday, TMZ reported that the trespassing charge would be dropped.

Representatives for Scott and the Miami-Dade State Attorney did not immediately respond Friday to The Times' requests for comment.

Earlier this month, the state dropped its disorderly intoxication charge against Scott. The trespassing case was scheduled to go to trial Sept. 10.

"After arguing the motion to dismiss and the state realizing that there was no path to maintaining the charge, they decided to drop the case in its entirety," Scott's attorney Bradford Cohen said in a statement to TMZ. "Although not a serious charge, and one that should not have been filed, we are pleased with the result.”

In the caption of an Instagram post Friday, the attorney wrote the following statement: "Lol not that I have to flex on getting a few misdemeanors dropped but....the state refused to drop, we filed and argued a motion to dismiss to the point the state just gave up and dismissed it right before the court was going to dismiss anyway."

"This could have all been avoided if the Miami Dade State Attorneys Office reviewed the evidence with an unbiased view. They went so far as to have no trespass signs put up after the fact...luckily, we took pictures within hours of the arrest showing no signs," Cohen said.

As the Miami case was being processed, the "Highest in the Room” rapper, who shares two children with reality star Kylie Jenner, was detained in Paris earlier this month on suspicion of getting into an altercation at the George V hotel.

A hotel security guard intervened in an altercation between him and his bodyguard, police said in a statement at the time, resulting in law enforcement intervention.

The 10-time Grammy-nominated rap artist — best known for his “Astroworld” album and last year’s “Utopia” — was in the French capital for several days for the Paris Olympics and had been “chased and harassed” by paparazzi during that time, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The rapper had been swarmed at his hotel the day of his arrest and received no help, which led to the fight, the person said.

Scott was released from police custody without a charge a day later, the Paris prosecutors office told the Associated Press, and "the police custody order for Travis Scott has been lifted and all proceedings (against him) were terminated because the incident was minor.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.