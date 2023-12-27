Travis Scott explains why he performed song 10 times in a row during concert

Earlier this month, the Sicko Mode rapper was performing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center when he decided to perform the track FE!N taken from his new album Utopia, not once, not twice, but 10 consecutive times, Travis was asked to explain the reasoning behind his repetitive renditions during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. "Man, I have the best fans in the world. I go off the energy they give me. And they were wild that night. And so I just got even wilder."