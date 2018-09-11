Travis Scott and Lewis Hamilton Blew the Roof Off of Tommy Hilfiger’s NYFW Bash

Story Continues

With DJ Vashtie Kola spinning on the ones and twos, the basement of Public Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side was reminiscent of a pulsing ’90s dance club, and the outfits followed suit. A sweatsuit, paired with chunky-soled shoes, a stack of hefty gold chains, and the occasional pair of tiny sunglasses, made up the ensemble of choice for many, who recalled the first years of booming business for Tommy Hilfiger.

“I remember moving to New York in ’98, and everything was Tommy,” Alessandra Ambrosio told Vogue, sporting light-wash denim and a riveted bomber jacket. “I had the classic sweater and T-shirts, and the nylon windbreaker. All of it.” For Christian Combs, the face of Tommy Jeans, it was a simple pair of boxers that sparked his obsession. “I remember I loved my Tommy boxers, and they made me feel like I had so much swag that I always wanted to have my shirt off,” Combs said, showing off his logo-emblazoned waistband.

But it was Formula One speed demon Lewis Hamilton, a cohost of night’s festivities, who drew in the masses to celebrate his first turn as guest designer for Tommy Hilfiger. The TommyXLewis collection, which first debuted at Hilfiger’s recent Shanghai runway show, is full of racing-inspired menswear pieces, some of which are even fit for the real racetrack. “Of course I’ve been wearing it on the racetrack!” Hamilton told us while perched on a banquette between Nicki Minaj and Hilfiger himself. “It’s an iconic brand, as we know, but my first meetings with Tommy were very, very memorable. He was always so open and really uplifting as a person, and when he first invited me to be a part of the family, I truly didn’t believe it. Now, seeing people here wearing my clothes is just mind-blowing.”

Throughout the night, Champagne corks flew across the room, and a palpable buzz grew in anticipation of a top-secret musical act, which around midnight was revealed to be none other than Travis Scott. In his signature crowd-rousing fashion, the rapper—and partner of Kylie Jenner—sent the room into overdrive as he performed his chart-topping hit “Sicko Mode.” With metallic red confetti raining down from the ceiling and throngs of partygoers decked out in the brand’s signature shades of red, white, and blue, there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that a new era of Tommy mania—for a new generation—was in full swing.