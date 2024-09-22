Travis Scott Makes Chart History as ‘Days Before Rodeo’ Mixtape Surges Back to No. 1

Travis Scott is breaking records with his decade-old mixtape as “Days Before Rodeo” surges from No. 106 to the top spot on the Billboard 200 almost a month after it was re-released to streaming services.

“Days Before Rodeo,” which Scott initially released for free on Aug. 18, 2014, clocks 156,000 equivalent album units in the United States after its pre-ordered vinyl editions shipped to customers. The vinyl, which was sold exclusively in Scott’s webstore, accounts for 149,000 of its 150,000 traditional album sales, making it the top-selling album of the week and becoming the biggest week on vinyl for a rap album since Luminate began tracking in 1991. It also logs the sixth-largest week for vinyl across all genres.

Beyond that, “Days Before Rodeo” has the largest jump to No. 1 since Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” got a similar bump from 120 to 1 in 2022 following its vinyl release.

Pre-orders are to thank for this week’s massive surge on the charts, as fans were able to purchase standard and deluxe vinyl variants, as well as two box sets and two Fan Packs. Upon DSP release on Aug. 23, the mixtape bowed at No. 2 with 361,000 units largely boosted by digital download album sales.

“Days Before Rodeo” bumps Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short N’ Sweet” to No. 2 after three weeks of reigning atop the chart. Carpenter’s sixth album moves an additional 108,000 equivalent album units but stays put at No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart for a fourth week. Elsewhere, Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” remains at No. 3 with 64,000 equivalent album units, followed by Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion and Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” in spots No. 4 and 5.

Rounding out the top 10 include Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department,” Eminem’s “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce),” Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” and Zach Bryan’s “The Great American Bar Scene.”

