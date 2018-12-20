Travis Scott Will Perform Super Bowl LIII With Maroon 5

Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 as one of next year's Super Bowl performers.

A source tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper will join Maroon 5 on stage when the band headlines the Super Bowl halftime show. The source notes that additional guest performers will be added.

While multiple sources have confirmed that Maroon 5 is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show to ET, the band, NFL and Pepsi have not officially announced or commented. ET has reached out to all parties for comment.

TMZ was first to report the news.

The gig marks Scott's most high-profile performance to date, capping off an incredible year that saw him get a No. 1 album with Astroworld, multiple radio hits like "Sicko Mode" and a tour that had superstars like Beyonce, JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in attendance. Of course, Scott's had a pretty amazing year in his personal life as well -- he welcomed his first child, daughter Stormi, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February.

In September, sources told ET that Maroon 5 was chosen as the Super Bowl LIII halftime performer. Sources also previously told ET that Rihanna turned down the huge gig due to the controversy surrounding NFL players who kneel on the field during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

“Rihanna was the front runner for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show," a source told ET in October. "CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who, after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling."

According to the source, the "Love on the Brain" singer "stands with the players and Colin Kaepernick."

A second source involved in the conversations also told ET that the NFL actually approached both Rihanna and Pink -- who sang the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LII back in February -- to perform at halftime early on, but because the negotiations took so long, both women decided to move on.

Meanwhile, when Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was asked about performing at next year's Super Bowl late last month, he cryptically told Variety, "I’m still formulating a lot of things."

For the latest on next year's Super Bowl halftime show, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Adam Levine Playfully Skirts Around the Super Bowl Halftime Rumors

Rihanna and Pink Both Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maroon 5 to Perform During Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Related Articles: