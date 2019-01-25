Travis Scott Reflects on 'ASTROWORLD' Grammy Nominations: 'It’s Just Something That Kind of...Happened'

Travis Scott's psychedelia-influenced opus ASTROWORLD racked up multiple Grammy nominations this year. As longtime La Flame followers remember, the Recording Academy's previous decision to ignore Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight was cited by Scott's longtime A&R Sickamore back in August as a "real driver" behind the ASTRO sessions. In a new brief Q&A about this year's ceremony, however, Scott put forward a slightly different take on the Academy's belated recognition.

"Making the best music is important," he told Billboard. "It's always dope to be noticed for your work, but you always just have to remember that as long as you're making the best music, touching fans and moving spirits, that's what we all do it for."

Getting nominated, he added, wasn't a leading force behind ASTROWORLD's development. "At some point I was just hoping to be recognized by the [Recording] Academy," he said. "But I went back in for [ASTROWORLD] and just tried to make good music. [Getting nominated] wasn't driving me in my mind. It’s just something that kind of like, happened."

The 61st Grammys—where Scott's ASTROWORLD is up for Best Rap Album and "Sicko Mode" is up for a pair of honors—are going down Feb. 10 at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Scott's massively successful ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here Tour kicks off its second leg Friday night in Vancouver. From there, ragers in Portland, Vegas, and San Diego will get a shot at the amusement park vibes ahead of a stop at the Forum in Inglewood, California two days ahead of the nearby Grammys ceremony.

