Travis Scott Showed Out in James Harden's Charity Basketball and Softball Games

At the age of 26, Travis Scott has emerged as one of the hottest names in hip-hop. His third album, Astroworld, is everywhere right now. But Scott showed off a different side of himself this weekend—his athletic abilities.

Houston Rockets star and reigning NBA MVP James Harden hosted his second annual JH-Town Weekend, a three-day event. During Saturday's softball game, Scott cranked a home run—while his own song was playing. He was hype and celebrated in style, doing a cartwheel before touching home.

Does it get more elite than @trvisXX hitting a home run to his own song? 💯 (via @JHarden13) pic.twitter.com/DM1TVso4MT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2018

La Flame squared off with Meek Mill on Sunday in the basketball game. Though the heavier Meek had the advantage in the post, Scott drained a deep three in his face on the other end—then gave him the finger.

Meek Mill and Travis Scott really #ActingUp at James Harden’s charity game 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JRnMajxMY7 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 20, 2018

😂 Travis Scott knocks down a 3 over Meek Mill then gives him the middle finger!



Full #JHTownWeekend game highlights: https://t.co/kkMECOo3Gw pic.twitter.com/Jl2OsCR3Cn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 20, 2018

Scott was at a clear disadvantage, however, when he tried to check the Beard.

Astroworld reached certified gold on the charts two weeks ago.

