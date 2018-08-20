Travis Scott Showed Out in James Harden's Charity Basketball and Softball Games

Aaron Mansfield
At the age of 26, Travis Scott is far and away one of the hottest names in hip-hop. 'Astroworld' is everywhere right now, but La Flame showed off a different side of himself over the weekend: his athletic abilities.

Houston Rockets star and reigning NBA MVP James Harden hosted his second annual JH-Town Weekend, a three-day event. During Saturday's softball game, Scott cranked a home run—while his own song was playing. He was hype and celebrated in style, doing a cartwheel before touching home.

La Flame squared off with Meek Mill on Sunday in the basketball game. Though the heavier Meek had the advantage in the post, Scott drained a deep three in his face on the other end—then gave him the finger.

Scott was at a clear disadvantage, however, when he tried to check the Beard.

Astroworld reached certified gold on the charts two weeks ago.

