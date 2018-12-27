Travis Scott Surprises Parents With New Range Rover and Porsche for Christmas

Once again, the holiday season has come and gone without me being able to pull off a dual car gifting event for my parents. Thanks to the magic of vicariousness, however, we can all now know what being able to actually pull that off would feel like.

Earlier this week, Travis Scott got his parents set up for some quality automobiling by gifting them both a new vehicle. In an emotional clip shared to a family member's Instagram this week, Scott's parents are seen being understandably overwhelmed with Scott's gifts of a Porsche and a Range Rover, respectively.

Catch footage of the generous moment, ripped by a La Flame fan page, below. Stormi, Scott's daughter with Kylie Jenner, also makes an appearance.

The inspirational vehicular flex arrives during a stacked news week for Scott, whose unmatched ASTROWORLD Tour kicks off its second leg next month in Vancouver. As a celebratory gesture I one day hope to emulate, Scott bagged a $450,000 custom chain inspired by the tour’s heavily dissected stage design.

Also this week, Scott dropped in on an updated version of 21 Savage's i am > i was cut "Out for the Night."

Related links:



More from Complex



