Travis Scott Tells Santa Fe High School Students They're the Strongest People on Earth

Travis Scott addressed called the Santa Fe High School the 'strongest people on this Earth' during a special ceremony held by the Houston Rockets ahead of Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Before the Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 98-94 in Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals, Houston native and frequent courtside attendee Travis Scott delivered a powerful message to the full house at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets organization held a special ceremony to honor all of the students and faculty who lost their lives in the tragic mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. Many graced the court wearing "Santa Fe Strong" T-shirts donning the school's colors of green and yellow. The high school's choir sang the national anthem and there was even a section of Santa Fe students in the crowd as well. To conclude the ceremony, Scott took the mic.

After asking for the spotlight to be placed on the Santa Fe seniors in the crowd, Scott said, "We love you. Y'all the strongest people on this Earth. Thank you for being heroes to all of us." He also showed love to the first responders and school faculty present as well. Of course, La Flame finished his sentiment in more traditional fashion by hyping up the crowd with a piercing "Let's go Rockets!" chant.

Thursday night's Game 6 at the Toyota Center was the first at the arena since last week's school shooting at Santa Fe High School—the 22nd such occurrence in the U.S. in 2018. The shooting left ten dead and many more injured. The shooter, 17-year old Dimitros Pagourtzis has since been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a police officer.

To further show support, the Rockets wore special patches on their jerseys during Game 5 to honor Santa Fe High School as well.

