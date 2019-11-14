Travis Scott Wears His Sunglasses at Night

Courtside Lakers seats have always been a big deal. Jack Nicholson! James Goldstein! Penny Marshall! Ever since the Showtime squads, celebrities have turned out en masse. That was technically still true during the team's grim post-Kobe years; your George Lopezes and Ashton Kutchers of the greater Los Angeles area have still found their feet on the floor. But ever since LeBron James joined the team in last year, the energy in the arena seems to have increased in both quality and amplitude. And this year, with Anthony Davis joining the squad, Lavar Ball hightailing it to New Orleans, and the Lake Show sitting atop the Western Conference, the vibes have been even stronger. Just look at Travis Scott.

The Astroworld rapper hit Wednesday night's Lakers-Warriors tilt fitted head to toe: leather (or maybe just waxed-cotton) jeans, one of Junya Watanabe's reworked Carhartt jackets, a matching brown hat, exquisite ice, his newest pair of collaborative Nikes, and—the capper—a pair of sunglasses that, had they existed in 1979, would have appeared in these exact same seats on Jack Nicholson's face that year. (They wouldn't have existed then, because they're a Mykita collab from Helmut Lang's Spring 2020 collection.) Laker fever: Travis Scott definitely has it!

1187546051 Getty Images More

1187546448 Allen Berezovsky More

