Travis Vader denied day parole, maintains denial he killed Lyle and Marie McCann
Travis Vader has been denied day parole in his first bid for release since he was sent to prison for killing St. Albert, Alta., seniors Lyle and Marie McCann. Vader's life sentence on two counts of manslaughter began in early 2017, with no chance of parole for seven years. He continues to insist he didn't kill the elderly couple in 2010, repeating at the Parole Board of Canada hearing Thursday that he denies involvement and doesn't know where their bodies are.