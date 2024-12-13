Travis Vader denied day parole, maintains denial he killed Lyle and Marie McCann

CBC

Five more people are facing charges as part of an investigation into extortion attempts made against South Asian businesses in Brampton and Mississauga, police say.The five accused — four men and one woman — were arrested and charged recently and have been released from custody with conditions, Peel Regional Police said in a news release on Thursday.The woman and three of the men were charged with extortion. Police said they have also recovered four firearms.According to police, the arrests and