Treasure Coast mom, 38, shares shock of colon cancer diagnosis
Cancer doesn't care how old you are. That statement especially true for a young mom of two from the Treasure Coast who received an unexpected diagnosis.
Cancer doesn't care how old you are. That statement especially true for a young mom of two from the Treasure Coast who received an unexpected diagnosis.
On Feb. 5, King Charles announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have wished Catherine, Princess of Wales "health and healing" following her cancer diagnosis.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan spoke out Friday, sending well wishes to Princess Kate, who announced she has an undisclosed form of cancer.
At the time of Kate's surgery, her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but post-operative tests found cancer.
The Princess of Wales said it's been an "incredibly tough" time for her family.
The Princess of Wales has announced she has been diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery – see Kate's comments on discussing her health privately with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Princess of Wales, 42, has revealed she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.
In a video message she said she started preventative chemotherapy last month.
The gala will be held April 10 in Beverly Hills
Cancer rates are rising, and the cause is not clear
The Princess of Wales announced on Friday that she is undergoing treatment for cancer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a statement.
Catherine, Princess of Wales has announced that she is being treated for cancer.
An Ottawa doctor says he's speaking out after watching patients being forced to choose between treatment and employment.Sandeep Sehdev, an oncologist at The Ottawa Hospital's Cancer Centre, said he's seen patients defer treatment so they can work.In one case, a patient in Toronto with Hodgkin's lymphoma died because he couldn't take time off work for cancer treatment. I think every Canadian would agree that's a bit unfair. - Dr. Sandeep Sehdev, Oncologist at The Ottawa Hospital Cancer CentreFede
Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Kimmel and the U.K.’s prime minister are among those calling for the Princess of Wales' privacy The post Kate Middleton Sleuths Express Regret for Conspiracy Theories, Jokes After Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Now I Feel Bad’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The Princess of Wales spoke about her diagnosis and treatment in a video released on Friday.
The King and Sarah, Duchess of York, have also recently been diagnosed with cancer.
"William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, says in a video released to her social media pages that tests after her surgery revealed 'cancer had been present,' and that she is in the early stages of preventive chemotherapy.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is in the early stages of cancer treatment, according to a Friday video announcement.