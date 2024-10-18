Treasure Coast show signs of erosion after Hurricanes Helene, Milton
If you're hitting the beach on the Treasure Coast, you may be looking for some sand to set up your beach chair after the recent storms.
One of the tornadoes that touched down during Hurricane Milton on October 9 sliced through a solar farm in southern Florida
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
When a hurricane sets its sights on Florida, storm-weary residents may think of catastrophic wind, hammering rain and dangerous storm surge. Mounds of sand swallowing their homes? Not so much. (AP Video: Ty ONeil, Rebecca Blackwell)
VANCOUVER — Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
The first blizzard warning of the season is here thanks to the jet stream, which keeps the heat locked in for southern Canada. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more.
Officials had to use a tow truck to carry the 3.6 meter shark off the beach.
My family has been through six major hurricanes in Florida. They feel like a blip among sunny days in the Sunshine State.
Previously, scientists thought only microbes and viruses could live beneath the seafloor crust where tectonic plates meet.
A Polish zoo is celebrating the arrival of four Sumatran tiger cubs, announcing their birth Friday after keeping it a closely-guarded secret for weeks due to fears they may not survive. Officials at the Wrocław Zoo in the southwestern Polish city of Wroclaw said the tigers — a critically endangered species whose numbers have dwindled to around 400 in the wild — were born on July 22. “The joy is even greater that all four tigers are developing healthily, are active, eager to eat and play with each other and with their parents,” said Sergiusz Kmiecik, acting president of the zoo, which has been breeding Sumatran tigers since the 1960s.
In a neighborhood already wrecked by Helene’s storm surge and Milton’s winds, a simple piece of paper is causing even more agony.
The broad tropical disturbance we've been following near the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras is now officially tagged Invest #95L. The system is forecast to track west today, just offshore of the northern coast of Honduras. It will head toward Belize and Yucatán, Mexico tonight.
Meteorologist Alena Lee previews what's to come in the winter months. If you're a fan of cold weather, this winter may not be for you. Temperatures are expected to be slightly higher than normal throughout December, January and February.
Cuba’s electrical grid shut down on Friday, putting the country into a blackout after the failure of one of the island’s major power plants, according to its energy ministry.
First Warning Weather Thurs. Oct. 17
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast who weathered back-to-back hurricanes now have something else to keep an eye on -– a possible plume of harmful algae in the waters off the state’s southwest coast.
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the first warnings on Thursday afternoon for the northern communities of Kugaaruk, Taloyoak, and Gjoa Haven.
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix wrapped up its annual six-month warm season this week after the Southwest broiled through an unprecedented autumn heat wave that saw daily highs in the United States' hottest city topping 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) in October for the first time on record — four times during the month so far.
Researchers in Garopaba, Brazil, made what they called the “unprecedented” discovery of a baby elephant seal on Friday, October 11, Instituto Australis said.Footage recorded by researchers at the institute shows the mother and baby on a beach.“On Friday morning (11/10), our institution recorded the unprecedented occurrence of a female elephant seal (Mirounga leonina) accompanied by a newborn calf,” the institute wrote.“It is likely that the birth, which has never been recorded in Brazil, took place the night before,” they added.Elephant seal births were also seen farther north than usual in Argentina. Credit: Instituto Australis via Storyful
While the clock is ticking on the strengthening window for both tropical rainstorms in the Caribbean, both will bring the risk of flooding downpours, and both have a chance of becoming depressions and named tropical storms into this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. There is also a storm brewing near Bermuda. One rainstorm has been tracking westward much of this week, just north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The other has been hovering over the western part of the Caribbean Sea