Treasure Island rolls out new process to issue permits faster
The City of Treasure Island is working to speed up the permitting process for homes damaged by last year's storms.
The City of Treasure Island is working to speed up the permitting process for homes damaged by last year's storms.
President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i
I guess I'm in my vegan era.
Donald Trump is “very serious” about unleashing unilateral tariffs on neighbors Mexico and Canada without even giving them a chance to negotiate. Some of Trump’s closest advisors said the dramatic action could take place within days. If he were to introduce tariffs, which could be as high as 25 percent, some people fear it could lead to a global economic crisis and spark a recession. The president’s closest allies in Congress and serving under his administration have called for a ‘tariff-first-t
It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.
Melania Trump’s newest portrait has just released and many of her fans are claiming she’s out for revenge this presidential term. The first lady, dressed in a black power suit, stood with her hands pushed to the desk in the striking black and white photo. Melania’s portrait, taken in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House, impressed conservatives with her picture somewhat resembling her husband’s own serious-toned presidential portrait.
Jenner modeled Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture collection for Gabrielle Union, Lynda Carter and more starry guests
The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
The president did the predictable.
RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
The bodies of Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36 — who had gotten engaged three weeks before their deaths — were discovered on Dec. 26 at a resort in Hội An
Henry Louis Gates Jr. leaves the actress speechless after revealing her ancestor "basically created modern Europe" on 'Finding Your Roots'
"What do you say to your child that isn’t legally your child when he reaches out to you in need of something you aren’t sure you’re allowed to give him?"
The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, a nationwide immigration crackdown led to the arrest of 956 people, the most since Trump took office again, per ICE via the BBC
The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.
The former couple split in 2021, and Melinda exited their shared foundation in 2024
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.
This word doesn’t mean what you think.
Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c