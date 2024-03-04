Is this the Treasure Valley’s favorite burger? It is, according to voters of our bracket

After five rounds and over 2,600 votes cast, we finally have an answer to the question the Idaho Statesman has been asking for the past month: What is the Treasure Valley’s favorite place to grab a burger?

With a championship round victory of 274 votes, with second place at 190 votes, it’s finally time to announce the winner:

Treasure Valley’s favorite burger joint

1929 W. State St., Boise and 1113 E. Parkcenter Blvd, Boise

Westside Drive In features everything from corn dogs to focaccia sandwiches, but one of the most popular item remains the bacon cheeseburger.

What to know: Westside Drive-In is famously known for its finger steaks and ice cream potatoes, but it appears Idahoans love this Boise staple for its burgers, too.

The original Westside Drive-In opened on State Street in 1957, while the newer Parkcenter Boulevard location opened in 2012. Chef Lou Aaron purchased the original location for himself in 1994, according to previous Statesman reporting, and opened the Parkcenter Boulevard location with his son, Josh.

Aaron previously told the Statesman that he “wanted to keep the ’50s feel of the place,” decorating the restaurant with pink neon ceiling lights and lining the walls with pictures and posters of 1950s bands and celebrities.

Westside Drive-In offers 16 different types of burgers, headlined by the Famous Daddy-O. The Famous Daddy-O offers two patties, two ham slices, four slices of bacon, and Swiss and cheddar cheese for either $17.99 for a small or $18.99 for a large.

If you want a cheaper option, many of Westside Drive-In’s burgers sit around the $10 mark.

The Runner-up

1289 S. Protest Road, Boise and 3030 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Hungry? Big Jud’s owner Chris Niederer holds the daunting Man Versus Food Burger.

What to know: Big Jud’s original location in Boise is conveniently located next to Boise State’s campus, turning the burger joint into a local favorite for college students.

Big Jud’s knows its clientele, too, offering most of its burgers for $10.99 or less.

There are also some more expensive options, including the infamous Man Vs. Food Burger, which aptly made an appearance on the Cooking Channel’s Man vs. Food. The burger features two 1-pound patties, 10 pieces of bacon, two layers of mushrooms, two layers of blue cheese crumbles, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, tomato, and lettuce.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can also partake in the Big Jud’s Challenge. The challenge involves eating either a 1-pound or 2-pound version of the Man Vs. Food Burger, fries and drink, and finishing it within 30 minutes without leaving the table.

Overcoming the challenge will earn you a spot on the Big Jud’s Wall of Fame.

Treasure Valley’s other favorite burgers

Although only one restaurant could win, the bracket started with 32 different burger joints. Check out the results of the previous rounds below and see if any other local favorites pique your interest:

