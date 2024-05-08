How to treat adult acne: causes, treatments and steps to prevent it

Acne affects 95 per cent of people in England at some point in their lives and, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) around 3 per cent of adults over the age of 35. The symptoms can range from mild to severe and are caused when hair follicles in the skin become blocked.

Adult acne may be dismissed as a vanity problem, but researchers have found in study after study that people with acne can also struggle mentally. “Chronic acne and acne scarring can have significantly negative effects on a person’s self-confidence and self-esteem, says the beauty scientist and surgeon Dr Jonquille Chantrey. It can also harm relationships, careers and quality of life.

But is acne something you learn to live with, or can it be eradicated?

What causes adult acne?

There is no one simple cause of adult acne. “All acne is multifactorial, regardless of whatever age it starts,” says Dr Anjali Mahto, a consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson. “It’s the interaction between our hormones and the oil glands in our skin that cause acne. Our oil glands are at the highest density in the face, back, chest and shoulders, which is why we get acne in those areas.”

Another cause is the interaction of our hormones and oil glands with the natural microbiome of the skin. “People who are acne-prone tend to have specific strains of bacteria on their skin known as C. acnes (Cutibacterium acnes),” says Dr Mahto.

“Other causes include a family history of acne, the release of the hormone cortisol during periods of stress, and disrupted sleep, linked to the release of inflammatory cytokines (proteins that control the growth of immune system cells and blood cells),” says Dr Aiza Jamil, a sk:n clinics dermatologist .

Hormonal factors in adulthood

One of the underlying causes of acne can be changes in hormones, particularly androgens like testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (male hormones which we all have in our skin). Androgens can make the sebaceous glands produce more sebum, an oily substance that protects your skin from drying out, and a build-up of sebum in the pores leads to acne.

“Lots of people have undiagnosed conditions like polycystic ovaries and other hormonal imbalances which can lead to acne,” says Dr Jamil. Many women notice their acne worsens before their period. Hormonal changes can contribute to a noticeable increase in acene. Some hormonal birth control can either trigger or reduce acne as well.

Why acne is more common among women

Adult acne is much more common in women than in men. One study found that some degree of facial acne exists in 54 per cent of women compared with 40 per cent of men. “This is because of women’s menstrual cycles and changes during pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause, which make us more vulnerable to hormonal fluctuations,” says Dr Mahto.

During menopause, your oestrogen levels decline, and your androgen hormones remain stable or increase. This imbalance can lead to an increase in oil production that causes acne. According to a 2022 review published in the International Journal of Dermatology by Dr Brigitte Dreno of Nantes University, adult acne in women has increased 10 per cent worldwide over the past decade.

Can I prevent breakouts?

Methods include:

Sticking with the right skincare routine (details below)

Using oil-free products

Avoiding over-exfoliation

Changing pillowcases regularly

Seeking bespoke skincare advice

Preventing acne breakouts means identifying the underlying cause, which is often impacted by your life stage. “The causes of acne are on a wide spectrum from the teenage years to middle age to menopause,” says Dr Jamil. While it’s hard to prevent acne completely, good skincare can make an enormous difference with minor breakouts. Sometimes using a very heavy moisturiser can clog your pores.

“If you are noticing that you’re starting to get a whitehead or blackhead, in the morning use a cleanser with salicylic acid, an oil-free moisturiser and then an oil-free gel-based sunscreen,” advises Dr Mahto. “Then in the evening, after the cleanser use retinol (a Vitamin A product) and oil-free moisturiser. That’s the backbone of a basic acne skincare routine if you are blemish-prone.” “Avoid over-exfoliating, which can irritate the skin. Make sure you change your pillowcases regularly - they can accumulate dirt, oil sweat and bacteria,” says Dr Jamil.

Don’t give up on a new skincare routine if you don’t see speedy results. “Your skin cycle is roughly 28 to 32 days, and you have to go through a couple of skin cycles before you see benefits,” says Dr Mahto. Also, seek professional help for bespoke skincare advice if your acne persists. “I see many active acne patients who are using completely inappropriate skincare which is worsening the status of their skin,” says Dr Chantrey.

Lifestyle changes to protect against acne include:

A healthy, balanced diet

Cutting back on some dairy or high glycaemic index (GI) foods

Lifestyle changes to help prevent adult acne include an anti-inflammatory diet. This can include fruits, vegetables, unsaturated fats, oily fish for omega-3 and wholegrains. “But you can’t prevent acne just by changing your diet or eliminating a particular food from it,” says Dr Jamil. “You also have to consider other factors that may be contributing to it.”

Many people with acne switch from dairy to plant-based milk, but Dr Mahto says there’s no quick fix. “The internet would have you believe that gluten, dairy and sugar are the devil and cutting them out would cure every skin disease going – but that doesn’t take into account the multifactorial nature of these skin conditions.”

However, there are exceptions. “There is data to show that foods with a high glycaemic index (e.g. white bread, breakfast cereals, white rice and potatoes) can contribute to female adult acne. As oat milk has the highest glycaemic index of all plant milk, if you want to switch to non-dairy, go for unsweetened almond milk or soy milk,” says Dr Mahto.

One of Dr Jamil's patients before and after acne treatment

Other ways to prevent acne include:

Avoid certain protein supplements -“Whey protein gym supplements are not good for acne-prone skin,” says Dr Mahto).

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydrating the skin.

Avoid too much tea and coffee, which stimulates your cortisol levels, increasing your sebum production.

After exercise, shower quickly to remove sweat and bacteria- “if you are acne-prone, a tight sports bra will cause heat, sweat and occlusion [blocking of blood vessels], which could give you spots on your chest and back,” says Dr Mahto.

Environmental factors which can cause acne breakouts:

Harsh chemicals used in the workplace, and extremely dry, humid or cold weather can cause an acne breakout.

“Some steroids, androgens, and anti-epilepsy medications can trigger acne,” says Dr Jamil.

Prolonged UV exposure from direct sunlight increases the shedding of dead cells on your skin’s surface, plugging pores, which eventually become blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples.

Home remedies for acne

Medical treatments for acne

Antibiotic creams

Laser treatments

Deep cleanses

Medical facials

If you’re struggling with chronic acne, see your GP or dermatologist for medical treatment. The first port of call is antibiotic creams. “Alongside lifestyle changes and a good skincare routine, these can work well,” says Dr Jamil. “But if somebody has failed to respond to two or more antibiotics then Roaccutane, a stronger medication, is considered, but only if you are found to be a suitable candidate following consultation,” she adds.

There’s also a new laser treatment called AviClear that works by shrinking the oil glands, so your pores don’t get blocked. A medication called Spironolactone can be effective in female adult acne sufferers as it reduces the androgen hormones in the skin.“For active acne, I advise Theraclear treatments which deep cleanse the pores, extract the build-up of sebaceous material and treat the specific bacteria that contributes to the cause of acne,” says Dr Chantrey.

Regular medical facials can improve the cleansing of pores, removing sebum and dead skin cells which can lead to inflammation of the oil gland.

Which products are the best to treat acne?

Using topical medical grade ingredients, alongside a good skincare regime, can help clear up minor acne, and these are available over the counter at the chemist. “Benzoyl peroxide gel, and retinols like Differin or Adapalene gel, can work well if you don’t want to take acne medication,” says Dr Jamil.

The best way to treat back acne

Back acne needs to be treated just like any other acne – although more intensive treatment, such as antibiotics might be needed. “Often back acne can affect someone who already has facial acne, and if it’s affecting more than one body area it’s a sign that consulting a GP or dermatologist for stronger treatment is needed. As back skin is a lot thicker than the face, you just don’t get the penetration of skincare products, making it very hard to treat back acne by yourself,” says Dr Mahto.

However, while a blast of sunshine on holiday may temporarily clear up the acne on your back, be warned. “The most common site of melanoma and skin cancer that we encounter is on the back,” says Dr Mahto. “And often melanoma occurs because of high-intensity intermittent sun exposure.”