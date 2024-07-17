Treat Williams Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Treat Williams’ final on-screen role has earned him a posthumous Emmy nomination, capping off a storied career that spanned five decades. The late actor, who died last June at age 71 following a motorcycle accident, was recognized Wednesday morning with an Emmy nomination in the supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or TV movie category for his role in FX’s “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.”

Based on the bestselling book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era,” the latest installment of the “Feud” anthology series chronicled the dramatic fallout between author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and his ruined relationships with a group of wealthy New York socialites, known collectively as the Swans, after he wrote about their escapades and scandals in an unfinished novel.

Williams portrayed high-powered CBS exec William S. Paley, a serial cheater and womanizer married to Naomi Watts’ Barbara “Babe” Paley. The other Swans featured were C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), Lee Radziwil (Calista Flockhart) and Joanne Carson (Molly Ringwald).

“Feud” paid tribute to Williams at the end of the fourth episode, “It’s Impossible,” directed by Gus Van Sant and written by Jon Robin Baitz, which featured Babe — after receiving difficult news about her cancer prognosis — choosing to forgive her husband for his affairs. The episode-ending title card simply read, “In memory of Treat Williams, 1951-2023.”

This marks Williams’ first Emmy nomination in 28 years, since he was recognized in 1996 in the same category for the television movie, “The Late Shift,” where he played Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz. The TV film depicted the 1990s conflict between late-night hosts Jay Leno and David Letterman surrounding the successor to Johnny Carson as host of The Tonight Show.

Williams, whose television career included prominent starring roles as Dr. Andy Brown in The WB’s “Everwood” and patriarch Mitch O’Brien in Hallmark Channel’s “Chesapeake Shores,” died on June 12, 2023 after a fatal motorcycle accident in Dorset, Vermont, where he was struck by the driver of a SUV.

Last February, he commemorated the end of filming on “Feud” by posting a photo of the Sally Bedel Smith biography, “In All His Glory: The Life of William S. Paley, the Legendary Tycoon and His Brilliant Circle,” on X, formerly Twitter.

“That’s a wrap for me on Feud: Capote’s Women. What an interesting fellow to play,” Williams wrote at the time. “What a great cast. And thanks to Gus Van Sant and Ryan Murphy.”

Watts recently remembered her late co-star and scene partner, telling People at an FYC event in May that she was saddened “he’s not here to enjoy the accolades, because I know he felt really good about doing it. So I’m just heartbroken that he’s not able to witness the adoration with what he gave.”

Prior to Emmy nomination morning, TheWrap’s editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman sat down with Watts and the women of “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” to discuss playing the high society socialites.

“This is the greatest role I’ve had for quite a few years. I’m really proud of the piece of work and it’s landing with audiences,” Watts said.

"Feud: Capote vs. the Swans" received nominations on Wednesday, including limited series.

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu.

