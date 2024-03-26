New treatment that could delay type 1 diabetes now offered at OU Health

CBC

About 200 seniors in Mississauga will soon be evicted from their retirement residence to make way for a private housing development, and both residents and family members are worried about how they'll find accommodations on short notice that offer similar care.Residents of 188 units at Chartwell Heritage Glen Retirement Residence received eviction notices this month, telling them the residence was permanently closing and they would have to move out by the end of July.The retirement residence off