A treaty from the 1700s allowed these 2 Sask. Indigenous women to enlist in the U.S. military

CBC
·5 min read
Robin Cote, from Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2006. (Darla Ponace/ CBC - image credit)
Robin Cote, from Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2006. (Darla Ponace/ CBC - image credit)

Robin Cote is from Cote First Nation in Saskatchewan, but she served in the United States Navy.

Cote was 26 when she decided to enlist in 2006. She said the decision was a no-brainer.

"When the opportunity presented itself, I took the opportunity and I didn't at that time realize how important that would be or what my representation of being an Indigenous woman would be at that time," Cote, who retired from duty as a petty officer third class, said.

She had wanted to be in the military since she was a little girl, knowing she came from a long line of veterans who fought in wars. She said being a woman never dissuaded her.

"I serve just as much as anyone. I was willing to put my life on the line for our country just like all the other men that did the same thing. It wasn't because I was a woman or not. It was just a decision that I made, and I'm glad that I made it," Cote said.

Looking back, she said she would do it all again if given the chance.

Veteran Robin Cote in a military photograph displayed during a remembrance day ceremony at the First Nations University of Canada on Thursday, November 7/2024.
Veteran Robin Cote in a military photograph displayed during a remembrance day ceremony at the First Nations University of Canada on Thursday, November 7/2024.

Robin Cote in a photograph displayed during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the First Nations University of Canada on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (Darla Ponace/ CBC)

Cote was allowed to enlist because of the Jay Treaty, an agreement between the U.S. and Great Britain signed in 1794 that allows Canadian First Nations people with Native American heritage to move to the U.S. for employment, studying, retirement, investing or immigration.

"When I think about our ancestors and our relatives that live on the other side of the medicine line or border … you know, our people were here before they were borders," she said.

"I think it's important to recognize that."

Cote said she wanted to honour all the relatives from her Dakota/Sioux heritage.

"I wanted to not only represent myself, but also them in service and protecting the land," she said.

Cote said it is important to recognize that women bring balance to the military.

"The military is not always about war. It's not about, 'I'm going to shoot a gun,' or, 'I'm going to go out there and I'm going to hold arms with somebody,'" she said. "It's actually a very amazing experience, a learning experience, a training experience."

As a hospital corpsman, she got medical training and now knows how to save lives.

"I think it's important to have that woman perspective, and that woman energy, in these spaces because we are the balance in family units and in these structures."

Cote said women have fought for many years for their voices to be heard.

"It's a very huge honour to be able to speak on behalf of a lot of the other women who served as well."

'My mom was fearless'

Kathleen McArthur Robinson, from Pheasant Rump First Nation in Saskatchewan, was the first Indigenous woman in the U.S. Air Force to lead an electrical systems crew. Robinson died in 2011 at the age of 55.

Her daughter Dominga Robinson remembers her mom's lifelong devotion to military service.

"My mom was fearless," she said.

Kathleen Robinson is a veteran of the US Air force, she has the distinction of being the first Indigenous woman in the US Air Force to have an Electrical Systems crew of her own.
Kathleen Robinson is a veteran of the US Air force, she has the distinction of being the first Indigenous woman in the US Air Force to have an Electrical Systems crew of her own.

Kathleen Robinson had the distinction of being the first Indigenous woman in the U.S. Air Force to lead an electrical systems crew. (Submitted by Dominga Robinson)

Dominga said her mom was originally raised by her grandmother, but was placed with a non-Indigenous family when that grandmother died. This made Robinson struggle with her identity, Dominga said, so going back to her community didn't feel like an option as a young woman.

Robinson ran away from her foster family when she was 17 or 18, and ended up in the United States, Dominga said.

"The U.S. recognizes the Jay Treaty, and so that's how she was able to go down there," Dominga said. "She was able to get work and make a life down there for herself."

Dominga said Robinson cared deeply for the world and this drove her to serve in the U.S. Air force.

"She was willing to sacrifice her life for the betterment of everybody else," she said.

Dominga said her mom's job was maintaining and fixing electrical systems in aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California.

"They were the ones to check those electrical systems to make sure they were safe before the pilots took off," she said. "She was a staff sergeant, so she had a crew working underneath her."

Kathleen Marie McArthur Robinson who was from Pheasant Rump First Nation, in Saskatchewan enlisted in the US Airforce in her mid 20's.
Kathleen Marie McArthur Robinson who was from Pheasant Rump First Nation, in Saskatchewan enlisted in the US Airforce in her mid 20's.

Kathleen Marie McArthur Robinson, from Pheasant Rump First Nation in Saskatchewan, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in her mid 20s. (Submitted by Dominga Robinson)

Dominga said her mother was the first Indigenous woman to hold this position.

"Back in the '70s, there were not a lot of women in the U.S. military or military in general. It was a very male-dominated industry," she said.

"So they really had to prove themselves to be able to rise up in the ranks. It wasn't easy or attainable. So, you know, just being a woman and a woman of colour, there were barriers put up to her that she blasted through."

When Dominga was four years old, her mother was sent to patrol the border between North Korea and South Korea for a year.

"She had to leave me in Canada. Although there was no gunfire or shooting across the north and south line, she was witness to some of that kind of aggression," she said.

"It was a big sacrifice for her to leave me for a year to go and serve over there. But it needed to be done."

Robinson eventually developed a heart condition stemming from rheumatic fever she had when she was a child and medically retired from the Air Force.

Dominga said she is proud of her mother for everything she accomplished in her military career. She said her mom taught her that nothing good comes without sacrifice.

"She would have loved to have helped to protect people her entire life, but unfortunately that was not available for her."

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • It's becoming clearer how Ukraine's first attack on North Korean troops went down

    A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • Putin Plays Tough in Opening Move with Trump

    "The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has predicted a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship, with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • New York judge must do the unthinkable - and correct - thing to Donald Trump | Opinion

    The president-elect’s first act will undoubtedly try to pardon himself. Judge Juan Merchan needs the courage Mike Pence had on Jan. 6. | Opinion

  • Fareed Zakaria on Election: Dems ‘Blew It’ in Three Big Ways

    Centrist journalist Fareed Zakaria, host of CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, hit Democrats with some tough love in his latest column for The Washington Post, published on Friday. In an election postmortem, Zakaria wrote that the Dems could have put up a stronger fight against Republicans had they not “flubbed” key issues that “inflamed the opposition and depressed their base.” “To avoid appearing to have 20/20 hindsight, I should say that I noted each of these mistakes at the time, often provoking angr

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • Trump's shunning of transition planning may have severe consequences, governance group says

    A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.

  • Harris Staffers Furious Over Post-Election Pep Talk: ‘Detached From Reality’

    Kamala Harris’ staffers were left angry and frustrated by attempts by the vice president and her campaign leaders to sugarcoat their election nightmare. Harris was blasted for her “happy talk” after an all-in call on Thursday night to thank exhausted campaign workers. “Yeah, this sucks... We all just speak truth, why don’t we, right?” she said, according to Axios. “There’s also so much good that has come of this” campaign.

  • Army says the US will restart domestic TNT production at plant to be built in Kentucky

    FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Army awarded a $435 million contract on Friday to build a TNT production plant in western Kentucky that will become the first domestic source for the explosive material in decades, officials said.

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.

  • Thinking about leaving the US? Here are some countries to move to – and some to avoid

    An estimated 4.4 million U.S. citizens live outside of the country.

  • Ukrainian drones hit Russian weapons factory, Kyiv source says

    Ukrainian drones struck a munitions factory in central Russia in an overnight attack, a source in Ukraine's SBU Security Service told Reuters on Saturday. The attack on the Aleksinsky chemical plant, which produces gunpowder, ammunition and weapons in the Tula region about 200 km (120 miles) south of Moscow, was part of a strategy to target factories that support Moscow's war against Ukraine, the source said.