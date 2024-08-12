Tree abandoned yard fell on home
Olivia Lynch, 85, tells News 5's Maya Lockett she has never seen a storm like the one that hit last Tuesday.
As investigations continue into the crash that killed 62 people, more details emerge about the victims.
Vera Liddell was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.
Michael Pratt was on the run for three years until a data leak involving crypto wallets he'd bought years earlier led the FBI to his Madrid hotel.
Brazilian authorities on Saturday worked to determine the cause of the Voepass plane crash that killed 62 people on Friday. Rescue workers have also been trying to recover and identify the bodies of those lost in the accident, which took place in a gated community in Sao Paulo state. It is the world's deadliest plane crash since January 2023. Brazilian authorities worked Saturday to piece together what exactly caused the plane crash in Sao Paulo state the previous day that killed all 62 people o
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
Mexican drug lord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada was tricked by the son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and forced to board a plane bound for the United States last month, he said in a statement on Saturday. The statement distributed by Zambada's lawyer provides the drug lord's version of how U.S. authorities were able to capture both Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, who is believed to have headed another faction of the criminal group, outside El Paso, Texas. Zambada said he was "ambushed" during what was supposed to be a meeting with Guzman Lopez and Sinaloa state officials including Governor Ruben Rocha and Hector Cuen, who had recently been elected as federal lawmaker for the upcoming congressional period.
A mass wedding in St. John's. From left: Maricris and Brainard Canillo, Cristina and Reyno Braza, John Allester and Arcelli Letigio, Myhra and Marionito Ibabao. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)The Filipino community in Newfoundland and Labrador celebrated four couples getting married at the same time on Saturday, and although it's not often seen in this province, it is a common practice in the Philippines. Family and friends gathered at St. Teresa's Parish in St. John's to witness not just one wedding —
KYIV (Reuters) -A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father were killed in an overnight Russian air strike outside of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. Three other people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in the attack just east of the capital, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said involved a North Korean-made missile. He did not offer further detail but Ukrainian emergency services earlier said the victims' home in the Brovary district was struck by debris from a downed Russian missile.
Investigators haven't given an explanation so far, saying it is too early to determine the cause of the crash.
Zambada, a Sinaloa cartel founder, was long believed to have police, soldiers, political leaders in his pocket. In a rare public statement, he acknowledges those ties -- and contradicts Mexican officials' version of his capture.
A Ferguson police officer was severely injured and is “fighting for his life” after being assaulted Friday night during protests marking the 10-year anniversary of the police shooting of Black teenager Michael Brown.
Warren Luther Alexander, 73, was charged with murder in the strangling deaths of 3 California women who were found dead in 1977, Ventura police said.
One of the world's largest retirement communities, The Villages in central Florida, has become the fastest-growing metro for young children in the U.S. this decade. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)
The woman was walking in the area before the dog attack unfolded, deputies said.
Two dozen cats and kittens rescued from one home have Bide Awhile Animal Shelter Society in Dartmouth, N.S., at capacity.Liesje Somers-Blonde, the shelter's executive director, said the person at the home likely hoarded the animals until it became too much to handle.The shelter became aware of the situation when a person in the community acted as an intermediary.Somers-Blonde said the shelter had space available and agreed to help. They were told that there were 24 cats, almost all kittens. They
Montreal's Plateau Mont-Royal borough was once a haven for lesbians, where Kim Brien remembers nights feeling "like being in a movie" as women danced, made eyes at each other and flirted."We felt alive. We truly had the freedom to be ourselves," said Brien, now in her 40s, while reminiscing about her youth spent in bars where she could live her lesbianism without strange looks thrown her way.She said the staff knew its clientele and there was a real community connection.Brien is part of a handfu
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza early Sunday, a day after a deadly airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in the north killed at least 80 Palestinians, according to local health authorities. The airstrike was one of the deadliest attacks in the 10-month war.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea will not seek outside help to recover from floods that devastated areas near the country’s border with China, leader Kim Jong Un said as he ordered officials to bring thousands of displaced residents to the capital to provide them better care.