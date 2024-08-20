Tree Burns After Reported Lightning Strike

A lightning strike set a tree on fire outside a home in Heflin, Alabama, on Saturday, August 17, as the National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms in the area.

This footage, recorded by Rob Watson, shows embers rising from a fire inside a tree.

Speaking to Storyful, Watson said he was grilling food outside his home when he saw lightning strike the tree.

“[I] was outside grilling when a tree was struck by lightning and happen to catch on fire. At first [I] thought it was fog but [I] walked closer and realized what it was,” Watson said.

The National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms for areas close to Heflin on Friday, and warned that strong winds, frequent lightning, and high rainfall, were expected to hit the area. Credit: Rob Watson via Storyful

Video Transcript

Have you ever seen this?

