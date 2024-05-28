Tree crashes through KC woman's living room, forced to move out of her house

Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor and smaller Japanese automakers Subaru and Mazda Motor have each committed to developing new engines tailored to electrification, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday. "With these engines, each of the three companies will aim to optimise integration with motors, batteries, and other electric drive units," they said in the statement, pledging to make more compact engines that will allow for lower hoods. Toyota, which has benefited from an uptake of petrol-electric hybrids in markets such as the U.S. after drivers cooled on electric vehicles, hopes a more compact engine will help revamp vehicle design by saving space under the hood.