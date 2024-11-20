Tree Downed in Backyard as 'Bomb Cyclone' Hits Pacific Northwest

Intense winds swept across Washington state on November 19 as a strengthening low-pressure storm system, known as a “bomb cyclone,” moved in from the Pacific Ocean.

Jen Irwin recorded footage before and during the storm in her backyard in Lake Tapps. At least one tree is seen toppled.

The National Weather Service in Seattle reported wind gusts as high as 101 mph from a buoy off Vancouver Island on Tuesday evening. Credit: Jen Irwin via Storyful

Video Transcript

It's the calm before the storm, apparently.

Let's see what happens.

All right.

OK, we have a huge tree down.

So, there's that.

Yes.

Um, I really assess the other damage at the moment, but This kind of um Not something that was there before.

All right, final update from this video.

I Yeah Like Not much else has really changed out here.

It's still pretty windy.

And uh Yeah.

That is about it.

That.