Tree Falls on School Bus Near Florence

A tree fell on a school bus outside Florence, Italy, on January 13, causing minor injuries among the children and adults who were aboard.

Footage released by Italian firefighters shows them at the scene, and the heavily damaged school bus.

According to the firefighters, two adults and eight children suffered minor injuries.

The mayor of the nearby town of Rignano sull’Arno, Giacomo Certosi, said everyone who was on the bus was taken to hospital, but all were soon discharged.

According to local news reports, the tree was likely toppled due to strong winds. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful