Tree falls on trailer with man inside in Springfield Township
The wild and windy weather over the last few days brought a tree down on top of a trailer in Springfield Township.
The wild and windy weather over the last few days brought a tree down on top of a trailer in Springfield Township.
New Brunswickers are in for a messy start to Wednesday as snow falls across the province.The storm has closed all school districts and some universities and colleges have also closed or delayed opening.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin forecasts that the transition from snow to rain will happen in southwestern New Brunswick later Wednesday morning. The transition from snow into rain will be the point at which winds are the highest, she said.In the transition, ice pellets and freezing rain are expec
The victim’s father knew about the relationship before she was arrested in Texas, police say.
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Hailey Clifton-Carmack is charged with statutory rape, among other charges
A CBC News review has revealed that dozens of churches in Canada have burned down since May 2021, and dozens more have been vandalized. CBC’s Terry Reith investigates what’s behind the dramatic rise and why so many of the arson cases remain unsolved.
His parents kept him naked in a dark basement as punishment, Indiana officials said.
Rebel News personality David Menzies was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a police officer while trying to ask Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland questions.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The same judge accosted by a defendant in a Las Vegas courtroom last week sentenced her attacker Monday to up to four years in prison in an unrelated case. Deobra Delone Redden leapt over the bench and attacked Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus in her courtroom last week after trying to convince the judge he was turning around his violent past. The sentence handed down Monday was in connection with a baseball bat attack on a person last year. Redden stood in cou
In New Mexico, the family of the slain 19-year-old is “searching for answers on how a Walmart employee could arm himself inside the store.”
After a messy Tuesday, a late-week system threatens to bring very heavy snowfall across southern Ontario
A winter storm that will sweep over the Maritimes on Wednesday is set to bring lots of wind to P.E.I. and could spell trouble for anyone venturing out on the roads. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the whole province. The latest advisory details can be found here. Peak wind gusts could be as strong as 80-110 km/h Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.Snow is expected to start falling around mid-morning before changing to rain by the afterno
A Calgary woman admitted to beating her sick, 77-year-old father and leaving him on the basement floor for two days in soiled adult diapers, a judge heard Monday. Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts presented at Tara Picard's guilty plea to charges of assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life. A sentencing hearing will take place at a later date. Picard was tasked with caring for her father, whom CBC News has chosen not to name, in November 2021. Argument ove
The woman, now identified as Ada Beth Kaplan, was found like a "mannequin" without a head, a responding officer previously said
Virginia Giuffre was paid $15,000 (£12,000) by Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Prince Andrew, she has claimed in the latest release of documents from a New York court.
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
The man collapsed at his neighbor’s front door with multiple stab wounds, police said.
The jet involved in Friday's incident had been prevented from long trips over water, US investigators say.
One of former president Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election interference case is seeking to dismiss the indictment against him and disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, alleging that she "engaged in a personal, romantic relationship" with one of the top prosecutors she brought in to work on the case, which allegedly resulted in financial gain for both of them. In a court filing Monday, former Trump campaign staff member Michael Roman accuses Willis of having potentially committed "an act to defraud the public of honest services" based on her "intentional failure" to disclose to alleged relationship that she allegedly "personally benefitted from."
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week, but not before a bout of heavy snow blankets the Prairies
Connor Bowman, 30, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent