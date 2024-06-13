Tree felling killed baby birds - residents

The tree was deemed dangerous and had to be removed, the housing association said [BBC]

Residents in a Shropshire town say they are furious after their social housing company chopped down a tree containing nesting birds and bats.

People living on the Sandpits Estate in Ludlow said the RSPCA managed to save some fledglings, but a number of them died as they fell from the tree.

Crowds gathered as contractors started cutting down tree with neighbouring resident Shay Hicks saying it had caused "devastation".

Social housing firm Connexus, which is currently refurbishing homes on the estate, apologised but said the tree had become dangerous.

Shay Hicks said he was upset by the tree being cut down [BBC]

"When I came home from work [on Tuesday] it was absolute devastation," said Mr Hicks.

"There were baby birds all over the back garden. There was seven magpies lined up on the fence, swopping down ripping them to pieces.

"You could hear all the birds tweeting under the big pile."

According to the RSPB, it is not illegal to cut down trees, but it is against the law to knowingly cut down tree or a hedge when it contains nesting birds.

'Eco-vandalism'

Birds could be heard tweeting under the vegetation, residents said [BBC]

Residents Ozzy Osborne and Diane Lyle said they were shocked by what they saw and said it was "wrong".

"It's a housing association, they should be responsible for their actions," she said.

"To have taken down this greenery where there were birds nesting, it's nothing short of eco-vandalism and they can't just put their hands up and say they didn't know."

Mr Osborne said trees should never be cut down during nesting season.

“All just to make a housing estate look better – what looks better a tree or bricks and mortar?," he said.

He said there were young wood pigeons and blackbirds in the area that had been affected and they also regularly see sparrows, doves, jackdaws and swifts in the area.

Sara Woodall from Connexus apologised to residents for what happened [BBC]

He said they rescued what they could, as did the RSPCA and West Mercia Police were also called to the estate.

Sara Woodall, from Connexus, said staff had acted when they got reports of anti-social behaviour and rat activity at an unoccupied house in Sandpits Avenue.

They had also received a report about a tree that was potentially dangerous and needed to come out.

"We asked our contractors to take the tree down and deal with the vegetation that was overgrown," she said.

"We really apologise that there were nests and other wildlife. It was not our intention to cause any distress.

"We're really grateful for the residents in bringing it to our attention that there was nesting birds.

"The firm will talk to the contractors look to ensure it does not happen again."

New trees will be planted on the estate and a public meeting will be held in the next couple of weeks to discuss issues with residents, she added.

