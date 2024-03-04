Tree planting boosts Cornwall's green spaces

Residents in five Cornish towns have been helping plant trees to increase green spaces and tackle climate change.

The volunteers have recently planted trees in urban locations in Newquay, Callington, Torpoint, Falmouth and Saltash.

It follows a survey in which 85% of residents said they wanted more trees planted in urban areas.

A total of 470 trees will be planted in the five towns over the next two years as part of the project.

All the trees have been funded by the Forestry Commission's Urban Tree Challenge Fund.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, Cornwall's portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: "Although some urban areas in Cornwall may seem green, many are a long way off the Forestry Commission's suggested 20% tree canopy cover target.

"With residents' support we've selected areas with some of the lowest urban tree cover where trees will be most beneficial."

The council said as well as fighting climate change, the planting will give more communities access to the benefits of nature on their doorsteps.

It added the new trees would count towards the Forest for Cornwall, aimed at increasing canopy cover across towns and villages throughout the county.

