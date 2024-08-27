Tree Thief Baffles Houston Neighborhood

A group of Houston residents were baffled when they spotted a man taking saplings from front yards in the Near Northside neighborhood on August 22, according to local reports.

Resident Kelly Kindred saw the man, whose face was obscured by a bucket hat, yanking on young trees outside her home and in her neighbor’s yard through her security camera. In the footage, Kindred can be heard saying, “I see you,” and activating an alarm.

“I caught a man stealing the tree out of my front yard and trying unsuccessfully to steal my neighbor’s tree,” Kindred told Storyful. The footage then shows her neighbor “bringing my stolen tree back after she chased the guy down and retrieved it,” Kindred said.

In an interview with ABC13, Kindred said she was baffled as to why someone would steal a tree and that she notified her neighbors.

One of Kindred’s neighbors, Olivia Topet, was interviewed by ABC13 saying she chased the man down the street and recovered the tree from him. During the interview, Topet noticed that her bushes were also missing.

Another neighbor recorded video showing the man saying he was only “straightening up” the tree when confronted, according to reports.

ABC13 said its reporters found “multiple” holes around the neighborhood, suggesting that Thursday’s incident was not isolated. Credit: Kelly Kindred via Storyful

Video Transcript

That.

Yeah.

Project?

Oh, ok.

The, I, right.

Yeah, I would even to grab it again.