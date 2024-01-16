Trees Covered by Snow as Winter Storm Warning Issued in Southeast Alaska

The National Weather Service (NWS) released footage of snow falling in Juneau on January 15, as a winter storm warning was in place in Southeast Alaska.

Video shows thick snow frosting trees and dusting the top of the National Weather Service’s Juneau office.

“Here at the office, we measured 9.4” (inches) last night, giving us a storm total (from Friday night to now) of 22.9" (inches)," NWS Juneau said.

NWS Juneau said a shortwave trough was travelling southeast into the central and southern Panhandle, bringing heavy snow, especially in areas across the north. Credit: @NWSJuneau via Storyful

