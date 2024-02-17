Trees Toppled as Rock Slide Closes Highway

A segment of US Route 101 was fully closed at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County, California due to a rock slide on the evening of Friday, February 16, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said.

Caltrans Distric 1 also said there was no estimated time to reopen the road segment.

The department posted footage showing the moment the landslide occurred, with several trees crashing down onto US 101.

The Del Norte Office Emergency Services told motorists to avoid the area. Credit: Caltrans District 1 via Storyful

