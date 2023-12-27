Treforest fire: Woman crushed in industrial estate explosion

Danielle Evans was described by her family as a fiercely loyal and loving wife

A woman died from traumatic crush injuries after being caught in an industrial estate explosion, an inquest has heard.

Danielle Evans, 40, was found in the remains of a building on the Treforest Industrial Estate in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The blast at Rizla House on the evening of December 13 caused a fire tore which through its 13 commercial units.

Mrs Evans' business, Celtic Food Laboratories, was one of the firms based there.

The company was set up by Mrs Evans, from Gorseinon in Swansea, in 2009 and specialised in the microbial testing of food,

The coroner's court in Pontypridd heard on Wednesday that a pathologist had given Ms Evans' provisional cause of death as traumatic asphyxia.

Senior Coroner Graeme Hughes said the police investigation into the cause of the explosion was ongoing.

He said he was hoping for an update on that investigation by the end of March.

He offered his condolences to Mrs Evans' family and adjourned the inquest to a date to be decided once the police provide that update.

At least one building was destroyed and a major incident declared after the "massive" blast and fire on Severn Road at about 19:00 GMT on December 13.

Rizla House was a 60,000 sq ft (5,574 sq m) building which housed 13 commercial units including a gym, a towel manufacturer and a telecoms service company.