Is Trello down? Users report issues accessing platform

Trello users reported issues on Tuesday (Trello)

Trello users reported being unable to use the platform on Tuesday (February 13), with many saying they could not access boards.

However, at the time of writing, many users have now reported being able to access the platform again, and Trello themselves have provided an update.

The Trello official status website says at the time of writing that the platform is ‘all systems operational’. The latest status update on the website says: “Trello is now available. Thank you for your patience.”

A status posted shortly before this read: “Our team are still looking into the trouble with slowness in Trello. Thank you for your understanding, we're working to have Trello back up and running as quickly as possible.”

Trello is one of the most popular organisation tools, used by companies globally. It uses a system of boards and cards to keep track of workflow.

Many users took to X, formerly Twitter, to complain about the issues they were facing.

One users asked: “Is @trello running slow as f for anyone else?”.

Another simply said: “Trello is down; I am not able to login…”.

In addition, Downdetector, a service outage tracking website, showed a spike in reports of people experiencing issues.

The official Trello account on X has also been responding to users complaints. At 11:22 on Tuesday February 13, the account replied to a user’s complaint saying “We’re trying to get you back to your Trello boards. Our teams are working on it, check our status page for updates”. The users had posted: “I'm going to need you to work because I woke up early “

We’re trying to get you back to your Trello boards. Our teams are working on it, check our status page for updates: https://t.co/R3wiff6BWL — Trello by Atlassian (@trello) February 13, 2024

Users who are still experiencing issues using Trello should check the official status page to keep track of when the platform is back up and running as usual.