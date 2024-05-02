‘A tremendous victory.’ Company withdraws plans for private landfill near Lake Worth

Fort Worth residents living near a proposed private landfill rejoiced Thursday after the developer withdrew its application for a state environmental permit.

Houston-based BAP Kennor Landfill LLC proposed building a 6.6 acre construction and demolition waste recycle center at 3411 Silver Creek Road, just south of Lake Worth in northwest Tarrant County. Nearby residents and state and local political leaders lined up against the plan.

The company withdrew its application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for a permit needed to operate the plant, Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez announced Thursday.

“Today’s announcement marks a tremendous victory for the Silver Creek community in Northwest Tarrant County!” he said in a statement.

“For the past six months, we have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to continue this fight to protect our Silver Creek community. We are happy with today’s announcement that this TCEQ permit application has been withdrawn,” he said. “I am grateful to those who came together in November to share your concern about this landfill and to those who worked for months to provide feedback and information, giving us the tools we needed to fight on your behalf.”

In a post on X, he thanked residents in the Silver Creek community and credited their vocal opposition for creating the momentum needed to fight the plant.

“@TarrantCountyTX is the greatest place on earth. Let’s keep it that way!” Ramirez said.

Roughly 1,000 residents packed the White Settlement Brewer High School auditorium in December 2023 to voice their concerns about the plant.

They expressed concerns about possible water contamination and worried that a pair of bridges on Silver Creek Drive wouldn’t be able to hold the weight of heavy trucks.