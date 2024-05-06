New Trend Alert? Hilarious Toddler Swaps Shoes for Pringles Cans

An innovative toddler proved she is not afraid to experiment with fashion when she decided to sport two empty Pringles cans in lieu of conventional footwear at home in the UK recently.

Hilarious footage filmed by Hermione Sibley Bourne shows her daughter standing in front of the television wearing the cans on her feet, even opting for two different flavors to add extra pizzazz to the look.

Bourne told Storyful that her daughter regularly puts on footwear that does not belong to her and when she spotted the child using the Pringles cans “as stilts” she had one word for it: “Hilarious.”

“She’d done it so quietly and so quickly. Just standing there in her new ‘shoes’ casually watching TV,” Bourne said. Credit: Hermione Sibley Bourne via Storyful

