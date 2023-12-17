Trending drier on Sunday

CBC

For the second week in a row, the Maritimes will start the work week with a rain and wind storm moving into the region.The storm will develop in the Gulf Of Mexico on Saturday before tracking across Florida and then up the Eastern Seaboard throughout Sunday and into Monday.The rain and wind from the storm will track in from west to east throughout the day on Monday with the heaviest bands of rain and strongest winds set to arrive Monday afternoon, evening and overnight.The heaviest bands of rain