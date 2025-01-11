Trendy pizzeria charges £100 for a Hawaiian to discourage customers from divisive topping

Hawaiian lovers in Norwich are headed towards a narrow victory with 51 per cent voting to keep pineapple on Lupa pizzas - Lupa Pizza/Facebook

It is arguably the most divisive culinary combination.

Topping the traditional Italian favourite with pineapple now comes with a hefty price tag at one trendy pizzeria.

Lupa Pizza, in Norwich, is charging customers £100 for their Hawaiian pizza on the food delivery service, Deliveroo, because they disapprove of the combination so strongly.

The pizzeria, where the average base costs £11.70, has nailed its culinary colours to the mast, telling customers: “Yeah, for £100 you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on you Monster!”

“There’s definitely a lot of controversy,” Quin Jianoran, the head chef, told The Telegraph.

“People have been talking about it for so many years. I’ve worked in pizza for eight years now and it’s always been the one thing. It’s very split, people either love or hate it so I thought it would be a good way to engage with the public.

Quin Jianoran, Lupa Pizza’s head chef, has said he would ‘rather put a strawberry’ on pizza than pineapple - Lupa Pizza/Facebook

Francis Woolf, the co-owner of Lupa Pizza, told the Norwich Evening News: “I absolutely loathe pineapple on a pizza.”

It is a sentiment shared by Mr Jianoran, who added: “I love a piña colada, but pineapple on pizza? Never. I’d rather put a bloody strawberry on one than that tropical menace.”

Their views, however, are not shared with the majority of the British public. In the most recent YouGov survey on the subject, 53 per cent of Britons admitted they enjoyed the taste of pineapple on pizza, while 41 per cent of people do not.

Quin Jianoran, Lupa Pizza’s head chef, says: ‘If pineapple wins the vote, I’ll make it ... I might charge £200 next time’

Lupa agreed to feature the Hawaiian special on its main menu if the people of Norwich voted in favour of the combination in an online poll, which closes on Jan 24.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mr Jianoran – who claims you can’t go wrong with a margarita – explained: “It started off with us opening up on Deliveroo. It was originally for a laugh. No one has bought it yet, obviously, because of its extortionate price but we get people leaving comments saying, ‘Oh I really wanted this though’.

“If people say yes on the poll, we are going to do it because we want to stay true to our word.

“If pineapple wins the vote, I’ll make it. But I won’t be happy about it. And I might charge £200 next time.”

As of Saturday, the poll stands at 51 per cent in favour of the Hawaiian.

Quin Jianoran has threatened to ‘charge £200’ if the poll result favours keeping pineapple on pizza - Lupa Pizza/Facebook

Earlier this year, Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef, was exposed by his daughter as a Hawaiian pizza hypocrite.

In a TikTok reel, the celebrity chef is seen making the public declaration: “I absolutely curl my toes when some muppet puts pineapple on a freaking pizza. Pineapple does not belong on pizza.”

The reel then cuts to show a hooded Ramsay secretly polishing off a Hawaiian.

The topping has even strained political ties in the past. In 2017, Guðni Jóhannesson, the then president of Iceland, was forced to clarify his outspoken stance on Hawaiian pizza after admitting he would ban the combination if he could.

In a post, titled “Statement on the Pizza Controversy”, Mr Jóhannesson said: “I like pineapples, just not on pizza. I do not have the power to make laws, which forbid people to put pineapples on their pizza. I am glad that I do not hold such power.

“Presidents should not have unlimited power. I would not want to hold this position if I could pass laws forbidding that which I don’t like. I would not want to live in such a country.”

Mr Jóhannesson concluded: “For pizzas, I recommend seafood.”

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister who announced his resignation earlier this week, weighed in on the row to voice his support for the “delicious southwestern Ontario creation”, stating his loyalty to “#TeamPineapple”.

Like Mr Jóhannesson, 15 per cent of Britons said they would ban pineapple on pizza. But it is not the most hated topping. Anchovies took the top spot with 35 per cent calling for a ban, followed by olives, tuna and jalapeños.