Will Trent Returns in a Thrilling New Karin Slaughter Novel — Listen to the First Chapter Here! (Exclusive)

Slaughter’s latest addition to the Will Trent series, ‘This Is Why We Lied,’ will publish later this month

Rosalie O'Connor; HarperCollins Karin Slaughter and the cover of 'This Is Why We Lied'

Karin Slaughter is bringing beloved character Will Trent — now an ABC procedural — back to the page.



The bestselling author will publish the latest addition to her Will Trent series, This Is Why We Lied, on Aug. 20 — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to the audiobook.



In the twelfth installment of the series, Georgia Bureau Investigator Will Trent and his wife, medical examiner Sara Linton, are looking to get away for their honeymoon. They book a room at the McAlpine Lodge, as the secluded property seems like the perfect place to unplug and reconnect with one another.

Courtesy of HarperCollins 'This Is Why We Lied' by Karin Slaughter

The couple’s celebratory trip gets interrupted when the Lodge’s manager, Mercy McAlpine, is found dead. As Will and Sara pivot to investigating the Lodge’s guests and the McAlpine family, they come across a decades’ worth of secrets amongst the lies their suspects are telling them — all while the real killer remains on the loose.

In an exclusive audiobook excerpt below, readers can learn more about Mercy, and some of her last moments alive, in the first chapter of the novel.



Slaughter, the author of over 20 books, kicked off her Will Trent series in 2006, with the novel Triptych. His story has been adapted into the hit ABC show starring Ramón Rodríguez, which has drawn over 70 million viewers since its premiere in Jan. 2023.

"This is a crime drama that has a lot of heart and doesn't take itself so serious," the actor previously told PEOPLE. "It laughs at itself at times. I think that's the fine line only that we've been able to spar. There's some seriousness, there's some drama, but yet we are able to thread the needle with including some humor in there and levity."

Art Streiber/ABC via Getty The cast of ABC's 'Will Trent'

Slaughter has seen many of her other novels adapted for the screen, as well. Her novel Pieces of Her became a hit Netflix series starring Bella Heathcote and Toni Collette, and Jessica Biel is set to star in the upcoming Peacock adaptation of The Good Daughter, which Slaughter adapted herself.

This Is Why We Lied comes out on Aug. 20 and is now available for preorder, wherever books are sold.

