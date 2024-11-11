Will Trent Season 3 Sets January Premiere Date on ABC — Get First Look

ABC has set a date with Will Trent‘s supersized Season 3.

The hit crime drama will return with the first of 18 (!) new episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at 8/7c, where it will lead into the midseason return of High Potential (at 9 pm) and Season 7 of The Rookie (now airing at 10 pm; see full ABC winter schedule here).

The network has also released the following first-look photo, which sees a somewhat disheveled Will at what appears to be a crime scene, along with his trusty canine companion, Betty:

Will Trent Season 2 ended in May. The game-changing finale revealed that Crystal was the serial killer targeting sex offenders across Georgia. Once Angie connected the dots and confronted Crystal, the troubled teen made a run for it, tripped, fell head first into a rock and died. Afterward, Angie filled Will and Faith in on her connection to Crystal, but stopped short of revealing that it was Crystal who killed Lenny. Will figured it out on his own, then received confirmation from Crystal’s mom.

Before he placed Angie under arrest, Will imagined an alternate timeline where he and Angie get married and start their life together. What followed was a montage of all of life’s big milestones that Will would be giving up once he arrested the love of his life. Heartbroken, Will returned home, packed a bag and left town with Betty. When Amanda arrived at his house, he was already gone, having left Nico enough money to cover utilities in his absence. So, what happens next…?

TVLine will keep you posted once we have a Season 3 trailer to share, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon. In the meantime, continue scrolling for more intel on Will Trent Season 3, including the latest on new series regular Gina Rodriguez.

1. Who does Gina Rodriguez play in Will Trent Season 3?

As first reported in August, Gina Rodriguez has been cast as Marion Alba, “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta,” according to the official character breakdown. “After her first encounter with Will falls flat, the pair is surprised to learn that they must work together to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.”

Rodriguez, who most recently starred in the ABC comedy Not Dead Yet, is best known to TV audiences for her titular role in The CW’s beloved telenovela Jane the Virgin, which wrapped its five-season run in 2019. She also serves as host of the ABC game show Lucky 13, opposite NBA vet Shaquille O’Neal.

2. Where did we leave off in Will Trent Season 2?

The introduction of ADA Alba comes on the heels of Will and Angie’s Season 2 break-up. The May 21 finale took a grenade to the series’ central relationship, with Will placing Angie under arrest for tampering with evidence in the Lenny Broussard case. And with Will and Angie on a break, perhaps even a permanent one, that leaves an opening in Will’s love life.

When TVLine spoke with executive producers Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen about whether this would lead to the introduction of a new romantic interest — perhaps, say, Sara Linton — Heldens answered: “I think that the door is open for someone new to come into his life. We have to talk about it, and we have to talk about it with ABC — like, there’s a logistical question here: Do we want to bring in the endgame now? Or is it interesting to find somebody [else for now]? We have to be careful about that. We have to be careful about what [introducing Sara would do] to the ecosystem of the show. We need to be thoughtful about that.”

Added Thomsen: “We both kind of know that [Sara is] the endgame for Will in the [Karin Slaughter] books. At this point in Will’s life, I don’t know if he’s ready for that, and there are so many opportunities for exploration in other directions.”

3. What else do we know about Will Trent Season 3?

Vanderpump Rules alum (and #Scandoval survivor) Ariana Madix will play herself in a Season 3 episode of Will Trent. According to Variety, the reality star will hire Detective Ormewood as security while she stages an intervention for a friend.

4. When does Will Trent Season 3 premiere?

Will Trent Season 3 will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at 8/7c, where it is expected to enjoy a (mostly) uninterrupted 18-episode run on ABC (and stream next day on Hulu).

LAST UPDATE: MONDAY, NOV. 11

