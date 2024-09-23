All About Trevor Lawrence's Parents, Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence's dad and mom have given him important perspective on life

Trevor Lawrence/Instagram Trevor Lawrence with his parents, dad Jeremy and mom Amanda.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence always has the support of his parents, Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence.

When the 2019 national champion out of Clemson University signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jaguars in June 2024, the team surprised him with a congratulatory video featuring his family, friends and coaches. The group included his mom, Amanda, who passed on a message from her and Trevor’s father.

“Your dad and I are so very proud of you. We are so very proud of the man that you've become,” she said.

Later, Trevor reflected on how instrumental his parents have been in his success.

“The amount of sacrifice and work they put in to help me become who I am and who I'm going to continue to be ... it wasn't in vain," he said. "I'm just proud to be able to represent my family that way and my parents and just for their work to pay off, too, because they've had a big hand in all this as well.”

Here's everything to know about Trevor Lawrence's parents, Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence.

They have three children

Trevor Lawrence/Instagram Trevor Lawrence with his mom Amanda, brother Chase and sister Olivia.

Trevor is the most high-profile of the Lawrence kids, but Jeremy and Amanda have two other accomplished children.

Their eldest child, son Chase, is a successful artist who works as a sculptor and oil painter with his wife, Brooke.

On the other end, their youngest child, Olivia, is still in middle school, but she's already showing her own athletic abilities as a member of the volleyball team.

They are former athletes

Trevor Lawrence/Instagram Trevor Lawrence with his parents Amanda and Jeremy and sister Olivia.

In 2021, ESPN reported that Jeremy was a longtime Georgia-based steel company manager. Meanwhile, Amanda has been an ear, nose and throat nurse practitioner for over a decade, according to her LinkedIn.



When they were younger, though, both were high school athletes — Jeremy stands at an impressive 6-foot-6. Given their athletic prowess, it was only natural that they supported their kids' participation in sports.

Jeremy encouraged Chase to find his path

Like his younger brother, Chase played multiple sports early on, including T-ball and basketball. Still, his parents soon realized he had different interests, specifically art.

Chase often drew dragons, lizards and monsters and discovered the work of American surrealist artist Alex Pardee.

“Alex Pardee is the reason I became an artist,” he told ESPN in 2021. “It was the coolest, weirdest stuff I had ever seen, it was edgy and disturbing, and when you're a little angsty teenager, you think that's so badass. But that led me to other artists and it opened up this whole new world for me.”

Although Jeremy didn't understand the work, he still drove Chase to meet Pardee from their home in Cartersville, Ga., to Atlanta.

“My dad doesn't know anything about art, and I know the whole time he was like, 'This is so weird,' but he did it for one reason: to support me,” Chase added about his experience as a ninth grader.

According to his website, he went on to attend Kennesaw State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in painting.

Amanda is a supportive mom

Trevor Lawrence/Instagram Trevor Lawrence with his mom Amanda, brother Chase and sister Olivia.

Amanda is filled with pride for all three of her kids.

She treasures a photo of Chase’s first drawing of a shark, created on a chalkboard at 2½ years old. The proud mom even used the early artwork for her son’s announcement when he graduated from art school at Kennesaw State University in 2017.

“We were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that is so good, that is awesome,’ ” Amanda told The Athletic in 2021, recalling her first impression of the toddler’s masterpiece. “‘Gosh. That is really good. You can tell it’s a shark.’ ”

In the sports world, the family matriarch joined her husband and daughter on a trans-Atlantic trip to watch Trevor and the Jacksonville Jaguars make history by playing back-to-back games in London in 2023.

Back home in Georgia, Amanda frequently shares snaps from Olivia’s volleyball games along with words of encouragement on Instagram.

“Season opener! 🏐🤩🏐💜💜💜Gonna be a good season 🏐," she wrote in part.

They are going to be grandparents

Trevor Lawrence/Instagram Trevor Lawrence with his parents, Jeremy and Amanda, and his wife Marissa.

In June 2024, Trevor and his wife Marissa announced that they were expecting a baby. The following month, they shared that the newest member of the Lawrence family would be a girl.

Amanda posted photos from the outdoor sex reveal along with a sweet note for the parents-to-be on her Instagram.

“We are having a girl!! Praying for these parents @tlawrence16 @marissa_lawrence!" she captioned the snaps. "They are going to be great. This little girl is so loved already. Children are a gift from God. 💕💕.”

Trevor inherited his calm demeanor from Jeremy

Trevor Lawrence/Instagram Trevor Lawrence with his parents, dad Jeremy and mom Amanda.

Trevor may be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but he does not let the sport define him.

The Georgia native is known for being even-keeled and having a healthy perspective on work/life balance. Despite his laid-back attitude, Trevor always has his eye on the prize, no matter how it may appear.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” he said in a 2021 interview with Sports Illustrated. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

According to his mother, being calm under pressure is a trait he shares with his dad.

“Trev really has an uncanny just calmness about him. Even in the midst of very intense circumstances or situations, Trevor’s got a pretty level head and he’s been able to handle that,” Amanda told The Post and Courier in 2018. “My husband is really like that too. He probably gets that from his dad. He’s just calm, cool and collected.”

Jeremy and Amanda are strong in their faith

The Lawrence family has been fixtures at Tabernacle Baptist Church for about two decades, according to their pastor, Don Hattaway, in a 2018 interview with Anderson Independent-Mail. In return, Jeremy and Amanda have leaned on their faith when guiding Trevor.

“This is what we’ve always told Trevor even before he got really well-known: You’ve got to know who you are,” Amanda told The Post and Courier that same year.

She continued, “If you didn’t have all these people telling you how great you are, you’ve got to still know that you’re still worthy, you’re worth somebody and you’re a child of God.”

Jeremy also offers spiritual guidance when addressing the challenges of balancing football and life with Trevor.

“My advice to him, even in high school: ‘God has given you a great gift. But you know, at some point when the game’s taken more from you than it’s giving to you, you need to step away,’ ” he shared with Sports Illustrated in 2021.



