Trevor Noah’s Anti-Trump Jokes At Grammys Didn’t Land — And He’s Getting Backlash

Trevor Noah’s awkward delivery may be leading to misinterpretation.

On Sunday night, the former “Daily Show” star hosted the 2025 Grammy Awards, and his opening monologue for the event seemed to fall flat.

Noah, who is usually breezy onstage, seemed to rush through his jokes Sunday, muddling many of his punchlines and making the monologue’s anti-Trump theme a bit unclear — especially in a joke involving undocumented immigrants and another about Colombian pop star Shakira.

Noah’s first flub came only seconds into the opener while he explained to viewers how the Grammys work.

“We’re going to be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy and 20 million illegal immigrants,” he cracked.

Musician Doechii, seated near Noah when he told this joke, looked at him after the immigrant punchline and then very clearly rolled her eyes at him.

Doechii is no fan of Trump, so it’s unclear what was behind her reaction. However, many people on X, formerly Twitter, felt a joke about undocumented immigrants in the midst of a mass deportation effort came off as insensitive. Some were also confused why Noah, who is a South African immigrant, would tell this kind of joke.

Doechii’s reaction is all of us right now — Anvavxxx (@Anvavxx) February 3, 2025

this ain't the time for these kinds of jokes — ૮₍˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶₎ა (@ashleim1chelle) February 3, 2025

a South African making this joke.... — King Kristi (@thekingkristi1) February 3, 2025

While immigrants are being kidnapped.....very weird — kenna kayx 🍓 (@loverrgurlxo) February 3, 2025

Other X users defended Noah’s joke, interpreting it as a dig at President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that undocumented immigrants are the cause of voter fraud, which he’s been alleging since 2016.

It's actually worrying that Doechii either didn't grasp Trevor Noah's criticism of xenophobic Republican propaganda, or didn't agree with said criticism being made. But okay — J Roz (@JRozmary) February 3, 2025

The joke is that that Republicans claim millions of illegals vote in federal elections. He’s making fun of them by saying they also voted for the Grammys — Kenneth (@CarltonBanksJr2) February 3, 2025

I think he’s making fun of those on the right who claimed biden got the presidency because of “illegal voters.” But like… the joke did not land at all. — Caitlin (@cayyrayy) February 3, 2025

Noah’s second bomb occurred later in his set, while he was making cracks about celebrities in attendance.

“Three-time Grammy winner Shakira is in the house, everybody! The greatest thing out of Colombia that isn’t a Class-A felony,” Noah joked.

People felt this joke relied too much on negative and unfair stereotypes about the South American country at a time when Latino immigrants are being vilified for political gain.

Totally unnecessary, @TrevorNoah. As a Colombian, I found your words harmful and offensive. We are doctors, writers, and scientists—nothing like what you implied. Please get informed before speaking. Colombians 🇨🇴 deserve respect. — Sebastian Santos, MD (@SebastianSantp) February 3, 2025

Shakira has been facing these racist remarks all her career and teens think we make it up — Whytknightingale13 (@Jennawaywayerd) February 3, 2025

Shame on you, @Trevornoah. In a time when the Latin community faces persecution and stigma, your comment only revictimizes us. — Heiddy Gutiérrez R. (@soccer_girl82) February 3, 2025

It was an offensive and unnecessary comment, much more so now with all the immigration problems and stigmatization towards latinos 😠 — Kevin Acosta (@acostapng) February 3, 2025

They have Trump at the oval office instigating hate, and this guy comes and makes the worst jokes about a great country with lovely people. Do better @Trevornoah 🙄 — Vick (@Viiich) February 3, 2025

During his monologue, Noah also included a joke about Trump’s impending tariffs.

“Yesterday, Beyoncé announced a new tour … I will say, though, Beyoncé, there’s tariffs, we can’t afford a new tour. Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Another joke inspired by Lady Gaga poked fun at the current political environment.

“Lady Gaga in the house! She’s going to be performing tonight, and she just announced her new album, ‘Mayhem,’ dropping next month,” Noah said. “Which is really impressive, Lady Gaga. I don’t know how you knew the theme of 2025 when you named your album.”

He also closed out his monologue by making fun of his own anxiety about being an immigrant living in America by saying, “I’m gonna enjoy tonight because this may be my last time I get to host anything in this country.”

HuffPost has reached out to Noah for comment.