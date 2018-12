Trevor Noah's 'Daily Show' Pulls Elaborate Twitter Prank On Donald Trump And Fox News

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" pretended Friday to have obtained the report

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” pretended Friday to have obtained the report prepared by President Donald Trump’s legal team in response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“All 87 completed pages” of it, the late-night show tweeted ahead of a mammoth thread that poked fun at Trump, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Fox News and its hosts, including Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

Check out the full mega-thread below:

(THREAD) The Daily Show has obtained Donald Trump's Counter Witch Hunt Report -- all 87 completed pages. https://t.co/CrMDGolJm7 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2018